The final list of candidates is in for the Nov. 3 election for mayor, two city council seats, two county board of supervisor seats and two trustees’ seats in the Hollister School District.

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez will run to retain his seat against challenger Sal Mora, according to the city’s election website. Velazquez, who was elected in 2012, will be running for his fifth two-year term as mayor.

Anthony Bothelo, longtime county supervisor for District 2, is not running for reelection.

Water district director Wayne Norton and journalist Kollin Kosmicki will vie to fill his seat come November.

The race for county supervisor in District 4 will be between local farmer Robert Gibson, retired foreman operator Keith Snow and business owners Bob Tiffany, Mike Mansmith and

Dan Valcazar.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the two open seats on the Hollister City Council. Small business owner Rick Perez and residential director Jose Fernandez will seek a spot on the council, representing District 1.

Tim Burns, a community compliance manager will face Julio Rodriguez, a special education paraprofessional for a spot in District 4

A trio of candidates are qualified to run for a seat on the San Benito County Board of Education. Mary Anne Filice, the incumbent, will run against nonprofit administrator Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez and evangelist educator Shawn Herrera.

In the Hollister School District, trustee Elizabeth Martinez will go against Leonard JT Espinoza for a seat, while current board president Rob Bernosky will face communications project manager Lisa Marks.

Four candidates have qualified to run for the two open seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council. Incumbent John Freeman will look to keep his seat, while retired firefighter Scott Freels, physician assistant Jackie Morris-Lopez and retired instructor Nicole Franco will seek a spot on the council. Councilmember Daniel De Vries is not running for reelection.

Appointed incumbents Jerry Buzzetta and Jim Parker will go against credit risk manager Andres Builes as they attempt to fill the two spots available in the Sunnyslope County Water District.

According to the San Benito County Registrar of Voters, no candidates have filed for the city clerk and city treasurer seat in San Juan Bautista. The city treasurer seat will be vacated by Lauren Cent, who is not seeking reelection.

The extended nomination period for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election ended on Aug. 12. Several offices had been given extensions from the previous filing deadline of Aug. 7.

Below are the candidates who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. More information can be found on the San Benito County Elections Office website.

San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista

Supervisor, District 2

Kollin Kosmicki—Journalist

Wayne Norton—Water District Director

Supervisor, District 4 (Short Term)

Robert Gibson—Farmer

Bob Tiffany—Local Business Owner

Keith Snow—Retired Foreman Operator

Mike Mansmith—Business Owner

Dan Valcazar—Small Business Owner

Hollister Mayor

Sal Mora—Mortgage Loan Officer

Ignacio Velazquez (Incumbent)

Hollister City Council, District 1

Rick Perez—Small Business Owner

Jose Fernandez—Residential Director

Hollister City Council, District 4

Tim Burns—Community Compliance Manager

Julio Rodriguez—Special Education Paraprofessional

San Juan Bautista City Council (vote for two)

Jackie Morris-Lopez—Physician Assistant

Nicole M Franco—Retired Instructor

Scott Freels—Retired Firefighter

John Freeman—(Incumbent)

San Juan Bautista City Clerk

No candidates filed to run for this office.

San Juan Bautista City Treasurer

No candidates filed to run for this office

Education

San Benito County Board of Education, District 1

Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzalez—Nonprofit Administrator

Mary Anne Filice (Incumbent)

Shawn P Herrera—Evangelist Educator

Hollister School District, TA 2

Elizabeth Martinez—Trustee

Leonard JT Espinoza

Hollister School District, TA 4

Rob Bernosky—Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Marks—Communications Project Manager

Water and Health Care Districts

Sunnyslope County Water District (vote for two)

Jerry Buzzetta (Appointed Incumbent)

Andres Builes—Credit Risk Manager

Jim Parker (Appointed Incumbent)

San Benito Health Care District, Zone 1

Jeri Hernandez (Incumbent)

Susan Postigo

San Benito Health Care District, Zone 5

Alberto Arevalo—Quality Control Engineer

Elizabeth Arrizon—Business Owner

Rick Shelton—Health Insurance Broker

U.S. Congress and State Legislature

U.S. Representative, 20th District

Jimmy Panetta (Incumbent)—United States Representative

Jeff Gorman—Small Business Owner

State Assembly, 30th District

Gregory Swett—Walnut Grower/Trustee

Robert Rivas (Incumbent)—State Assemblymember