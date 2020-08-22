As of Aug. 21, there have been 918 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at seven, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. The county’s public health department Covid-19 dashboard shows that eight people are hospitalized within the county and three are currently in intensive care units.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 10,891 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 9,946 have tested negative and 810 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 918 positive cases of Covid-19, 125 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 521 are in the 18-49 age group; 185 are in the 50-64; and 86 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 650,336 total cases reported, and 11,821 deaths from Covid-19.