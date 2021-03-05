San Benito County Public Health officials’ March 4 Covid-19 update shows the daily case rate and test positivity rate continue to decline locally.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows there have been 5,708 confirmed cases and currently 55 active cases. The local death count remains at 61, according to the county’s data. No deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in San Benito County since March 1.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased. There have been at least 33,221 Covid-19 tests conducted in San Benito County; of these, 27,486 have tested negative and 5,592 have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 5,569 positive cases of Covid-19, 177 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 1,507 are in the 5-24 age group; 2,484 are in the 25-49; 1,078 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 461 are age 64 or older.

The newsletter also shows that San Benito County remains in the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of March 1. The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 10 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 5.6 percent as of March 1.

The “widespread” risk level factors for each county is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 10.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.