As of Nov. 30, San Benito County Public Health officials have reported 1,893 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, which is an increase of 416 cases reported since Nov. 2. The local death count remains at 16, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 155 active cases with 13 new cases as of Monday afternoon. There’s been 19,847 patients tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 17,927 have tested negative and 1,722 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 1,784 positive cases of Covid-19, 65 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 476 are in the 5-24 age group; 833 are in the 25-49; 364 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 154 are age 64 or older.

The data from the community newsletter shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Nov. 30, which is slowing down any progress to move into the next level of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 23 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6 percent from Nov. 16-22.

The new numbers are similar to the previous data that showed 22.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.5 percent from Nov. 12-18. The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 30.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.6 percent for the week ending Nov. 10.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4-7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays.