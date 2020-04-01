Three Hollister Firefighters returned to work from home quarantine March 30, about two weeks after they were exposed to COVID-19 during a March 16 medical call, according to county staff. The firefighters’ quarantine and medical surveillance began on March 17, and they were cleared to work March 29.

“As of 8:00 this morning the three firefighters placed on medical surveillance due to confirmed COVID-19 exposure have been released to full duty,” Hollister Fire Chief Bob Martin Del Campo said. “The Hollister Fire Department has made this determination by test result conducted, no signs or symptoms, and the duration of self-medical surveillance adhered to. Firefighters donned the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment prescribed by the CDC.”

