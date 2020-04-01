good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 31, 2020
San Benito County Supervisors voted to pursue a contract with the city of Hollister fire department for fire services.
COVID-19: Exposed firefighters back on duty

By: Staff Report
Three Hollister Firefighters returned to work from home quarantine March 30, about two weeks after they were exposed to COVID-19 during a March 16 medical call, according to county staff. The firefighters’ quarantine and medical surveillance began on March 17, and they were cleared to work March 29.

“As of 8:00 this morning the three firefighters placed on medical surveillance due to confirmed COVID-19 exposure have been released to full duty,” Hollister Fire Chief  Bob Martin Del Campo said. “The Hollister Fire Department has made this determination by test result conducted, no signs or symptoms, and the duration of self-medical surveillance adhered to. Firefighters donned the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment prescribed by the CDC.”

Staff Report

