good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 31, 2020
Article Search
The waste management company that services San Benito County recently changed its name to Recology to reflect its emphasis on recycling and waste reduction.
FeaturedNews

Temporary changes to recycling pickup

By: Staff Report
3
0

County staff announced March 31 that due to the COVID-19 stay-home orders in San Benito County, recycling pickup service will see some temporary changes. “To reduce employee exposure to COVID-19, Recology is requiring all extra recyclable material to be inside of the Recology cart in order to be serviced,” reads a county notice.

Cardboard must be broken down completely within the blue recyclable cart for pickup. Any cardboard outside the blue cart will no longer be picked up by Recology drivers. Clothes and textiles must be contained within a clear plastic bag inside the blue cart if customers want drivers to pick them up, county staff said.

Residents with extra recyclables can call Recology customer service at (831) 636-7500 for pickup within 48 hours. Drivers will continue to pick up batteries, used oil jugs and filters that are properly contained.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

COVID-19: Exposed firefighters back on duty

Staff Report |
Three Hollister Firefighters returned to work from home quarantine March 30, about two weeks after they were exposed to COVID-19 during a March 16 medical call, according to county staff.
Read more
Crime

Dog, owners reunited after theft

Michael Moore |
Kate and Paolo D’Alessio thought their 15-month-old French bulldog, Sprinkles, was gone forever after a thief smashed the window of their vehicle and stole the pet outside a busy rest stop and gas station in east Santa Clara County.
Read more
News

Tribal council voices opposition to Hwy 101 development

Erik Chalhoub |
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band “adamantly opposes”...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

COVID-19: Exposed firefighters back on duty

Dog, owners reunited after theft