Covid-19 ‘test-to-treat’ sites open in Hollister

The San Benito County OptumServe Covid-19 testing sites now offer test-to-treat options, where individuals can get tested for the novel coronavirus and speak with a healthcare provider about available treatment choices if they test positive. If eligible, patients can leave the site with those treatments in-hand, says a press release from the county.

The test-to-treat program will provide access for eligible patients to receive a prescription oral antiviral pill (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) at the test site, says the press release. Such “One-Stop Test-to-Treat” sites are becoming more available at hundreds of locations nationwide, including pharmacy-based clinics and long-term care facilities.

People can also continue to be tested and treated by their own healthcare providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals for patients to obtain from one of the local pharmacies.

According to the Emergency Use Authorization’s (EUA) for both oral antiviral treatments, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, the screening process entails the following requirements: Patient must test positive for Covid-19; be symptomatic for less than five days; age 12 and older; weigh more than 88 pounds; pass high-risk criteria; and be aware of drug-to-drug interactions.

Covid-19 treatments work best when taken soon after symptoms begin, says the press release. To access these treatments, talk to your healthcare provider immediately after you notice Covid-19 symptoms. Those who do not have a provider or do not hear back from their provider within a few days can visit a test-to-treat location to get rapid testing and find out if they are eligible for treatments.

No insurance is required at the OptumServe test-to-treat locations. OptumServe sites in San Benito County are located at Brigantino Park (mobile site), 2045 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister, open 10am to 6pm Wednesday-Sunday, closed 2-3pm; and at 930 Sunset St. in Hollister, open 7am-3pm Sunday-Thursday, closed 11am-12pm.

To register for appointments at both local sites, do so online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1.888.634.1123.

The county’s press release notes that Covid-19 treatments are not a substitute for vaccines. “While treatments are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19, vaccines and booster shots remain a safe, effective prevention strategy to keep people from getting infected, severe illness, hospitalization and death from Covid-19,” says the press release.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1.833.422.4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination.