A wildfire on Panoche Road has burned about 1,400 acres of vegetation and is 50 percent contained as of July 16, according to authorities.

An evacuation center is on standby at Bolado Park in Hollister, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. The American Red Cross is no longer on the scene at the evacuation center, which will be reopened if necessary.

Anyone with an immediate need for sheltering or evacuation can call the county Office of Emergency Services at (831) 636-4168. The sheriff’s office continues to check the area and provide security for residents.

The fire, known as the Coyote Fire, began July 15 on Panoche Road, west of Coyote Creek, according to CalFire’s website.