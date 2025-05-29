Hollister High School seniors Golda Demby and Hannah Vincent shined once again at the Central Coast Section Track and Field Finals and will carry Hollister red to this weekend’s CIF State Track Finals in Clovis.

Additionally, these performances led the Baler girls to a sixth-place finish in the CCS standings, which were contested at Gilroy High May 24.

Demby won the shot competition with a throw of 44-8, easily outdistancing runner-up Nicole Steiner of Los Gatos at 41-1. Demby’s winning toss came on her first attempt and the field could not come close to matching her all day. The shot crown marked her third straight CCS title.

“It’s been a pretty good year,” said Demby, who will attend Cal Poly next year. “It’s close to my best of 44-10, which came at the Top 8 meet.”

Later in the day, Demby threw the discus 139-3 to finish second and earn an additional CIF State berth. The winner was Archbishop Mitty’s Maya Ifo Desai at 141-8. Demby’s series included a 137-0 toss on her second throw, the best one on her third, and a 135-0 throw on her fourth.

Hollister’s Golda Demby and Hannah Vincent each took first place in their respective events at the CCS Track and Field Championships May 24. Demby took first in shot put while Vincent took first in long jump. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

“I am a little disappointed, as I could have done a little better,” Demby said. “I’m happy to go to State. Not everyone gets that opportunity.”

Vincent also excelled at the CCS Finals. She first won the long jump with a leap of 18-9.25. That bested runner-up Leilani Laruelle of Monta Vista, who jumped 18-8.5. Vincent got that mark on her second of six attempts. The first, at 18-2.75, and third, at 18-4.25, were also very good. Last year, Vincent finished second at the CCS Finals.

“It went pretty good,” said Vincent, who will attend University of New Mexico next year. “I just went out there and had fun. 18-9 is a season-best for me. It felt good.”

Emma Franks of Hollister finished eighth in the event with a jump of 16-7.25. Franks also had a second leap of the exact same distance and another that was at 16-6.75.

Later in the afternoon, Vincent jumped 37-7.5 in the triple jump, finishing fifth. She had a fine second jump at 37-6 and the high mark came on her fourth attempt. Last year, Vincent won the triple jump title.

Franks jumped 36-2.5 for eighth place. She had an excellent series, with five of six jumps at 35-2 or more.

In the girls 4×800 relay, the Hollister quartet of Ana Kaplansky, Daniella Orsetti, Prienna Chavez and Mariscal ran 9:36.75 to finish ninth. That was a new school record. Additionally, their time easily improved on their prelims race run of 9:44.27.

In the girls 4×400 relay, a crew of Zamaya Rivera, Kaplansky, Madison Minkel and Mariscal finished seventh in 4:03.48.

In the 800, Mariscal ran 2:18.13 for eighth place. The Sacramento State-bound Baler senior has been hindered this season by shin splints but gave it a strong effort.

Duo competed at state meet last year

Demby competed in the shot put at the CIF State Finals last year. She threw 42-2 in the prelims for fifth place and moved on to the finals. In the finals, she tossed the ball 43-11.5 for fourth place. She competed in the discus and threw 111-11 for 21st place in the prelims, and did not advance to the finals.

Demby also excelled at the state level earlier this year in wrestling. In the CIF State championships in Bakersfield, she finished in third place.

Last year in the triple jump at the CIF State meet, Vincent leaped 37-8.25 for ninth in the prelims and advanced to the finals. In the finals, she jumped 35-8 for 12th place. Vincent jumped 17-5 in the long jump prelims to finish 15th in the state. That did not qualify her for the finals.

Softball team loses in nine

The Baler girls softball team concluded their season with a 3-2 nine-inning loss to The King’s Academy on May 24.

The defeat in the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs left Hollister with a 14-12 overall record. The young Baler squad, finishing third in league play, received base hits from Aleah Ruiz, Eliana Hatchett and Abbigayle Butler.

Grace Peffley had two walks and four stolen bases and Ruiz stole two bags. The Balers led 2-0 early but the Knights tied the contest and took it into extra innings, where they prevailed.

Hatchett sparkled on the mound, throwing eight plus innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run.

It was an impressive performance against the powerful Knights, who feature star pitcher Katia Nesper, who will play at Northwestern University. TKA whipped top-seed Live Oak 3-0 on May 27 to move on to the CCS final.