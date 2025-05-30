Espinoza makes dean’s list

Hollister resident Emily Espinoza earned a place on the fall dean’s list in the College of Business Administration at California State University, Stanislaus. The prestigious honor is awarded to students who have demonstrated superior academic performance by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

“At Stanislaus State, we recognize that academic success is a powerful stepping-stone to lifelong impact,” said Terence Pitre, dean of the College of Business Administration. “These students have proven themselves through dedication and integrity, and they represent the future leaders and changemakers of our region.”

Zeller earns academic honors

Olajumoke Zeller, of San Juan Bautista, was named to the fall dean’s list in the College of Science at California State University, Stanislaus. The dean’s list honor is awarded to students who have demonstrated superior academic performance by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

“Achieving academic excellence requires perseverance, discipline and a clear vision for the future,” said Martina Ramirez, dean of the College of Science. “Our Dean’s List honorees demonstrate the heart and tenacity it takes to thrive at Stan State and beyond.”

Alexander graduates

Dimitri Alexander Avila, of San Juan Bautista, received a bachelor of science degree from Harvey Mudd College on May 18. Avila graduated with a major in computer science, with distinction. Avila attended Monte Vista Christian High School.

Town Hall with elected reps scheduled in San Juan Bautista

Residents are invited to a Town Hall meeting with three elected officials who represent San Juan Bautista. The town hall will take place 6:30-8pm June 12 at the San Juan Bautista Community Center, 10 San Jose St.

San Benito County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, who represents District 2 and the San Juan Bautista area, will be joined by San Juan Mayor Leslie Jordan and Councilmember Jackie Morris-Lopez at the Town Hall. Residents are invited to this event where they can share ideas, feedback and questions on any local matters of interest.

Kosmicki is organizing a series of Town Hall events to hear from residents throughout District 2, and is coordinating with other elected representatives to converse with constituents.

Information on additional Town Hall events will be announced soon.