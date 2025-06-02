Esperanza Colio Warren, who has more than two decades of public service leadership experience, is San Benito County’s new County Administrative Officer.

The board of supervisors appointed Colio Warren to the position last week. She will begin her new job as CAO June 16.

Colio Warren’s experience includes county and city management, infrastructure development and economic revitalization, says a press release from the county. Most recently, she served as project development manager for Innercare, and interim assistant city manager for the City of Novato.

Before that, Colio Warren was the city manager for the City of Calexico, where she oversaw a budget of $167 million and led significant capital improvement and fiscal recovery initiatives, San Benito County staff said.

In Imperial County, Colio Warren served as deputy county executive officer—a capacity in which she coordinated strategic initiatives and managed multimillion dollar infrastructure and public safety projects. These efforts included emergency response collaboration with state and federal agencies, San Benito County’s press release says.

Her leadership in Imperial County was instrumental in securing funds for water and sewer system upgrades, affordable housing and the construction of new public safety facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Esperanza Colio Warren as the new CAO of San Benito County,” Board of Supervisors Chair Kollin Kosmicki said. “She has a proven track record of getting things done and brings an exciting set of management skills to lead this organization forward.”

Colio Warren has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public administration from San Diego State University. She has additional certification in Utility Management and International Economic Development, says the press release.

Colio Warren has also served as an adjunct professor, sharing her knowledge of public policy in the border region of the U.S. and Mexico.

“I look forward to partnering with the county staff and working collectively as a team to drive meaningful progress and lasting impact,” Colio Warren said. “Together, we will build on the county’s strengths, foster innovation and ensure that our efforts translate into sustainable improvements for the communities we serve.”