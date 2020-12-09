Even though Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is at 100 percent capacity, medical staff said the facility is still open to treat patients during the “double-headed surge.”

The flood of Emergency Room patients at the Hollister hospital has occurred over the past 10 days, according to a Dec. 9 press release from HHMH. The hospital is completely full in the medical/surgical and Intensive Care units.

However, the hospital has been able to accommodate all pending admissions.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of seeking care in the case of a medical emergency,” says Dr. Michael Bogey, HHMH Director of Emergency and Trauma Medicine. “Delaying care can worsen your condition and in some cases may lead to an adverse outcome.”

On Dec. 9, five Covid-19 patients were admitted, with two more Covid-positive patients in the ER pending admission, reads the press release.

The hospital census fluctuates daily. As patients are discharged, medical staff can admit those who have been waiting in the ER.

Covid-19 patients currently account for about 30 percent of the hospital’s inpatient admissions. The rest of the hospital’s patients have other issues that require hospitalization.

HHMH has contingency surge plans and will activate them as the need arises, in cooperation with the San Benito County Public Health department.