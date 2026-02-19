The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has charged a motorist with vehicular manslaughter after his passenger died while they tried to cross a flooded river.

On Feb. 17, emergency dispatchers received a call for an emergency involving two people who were attempting to traverse a flooded river crossing onto Browns Valley Road from a private ranch, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. They had attempted the river crossing in a Toyota Camry.

Fire and law enforcement personnel responded and located the vehicle but could not find any occupants, authorities said.

The next morning, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Ramon Meza-Sesma, walked to Paicines Ranch to retrieve help, police said. Investigators confirmed that Meza-Sesma’s passenger, identified as Wiliam Cesar Colaj Son, was still missing.

Meza-Sesma had last seen Colaj Son when they were separated in deep, swiftly moving water after exiting the Toyota. The vehicle had become submerged by the morning of Feb. 18, authorities said.

The driver was admitted to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The sheriff’s office said he was treated and released.

Deputies and search volunteers returned to the area of Browns Valley Road and began a coordinated search effort, police said. A short time later, Colaj Son was found about one mile downstream. He appeared from across the river to be unconscious.

With the help of a local resident who provided “safe transport” across the river, searchers crossed the river to reach Colaj Son, authorities said. First responders pronounced Colaj Son dead.

Meza-Sesma provided a statement to sheriff’s investigators while at the hospital. The sheriff’s office said this statement, combined with additional evidence, led to Meza-Sesma’s arrest on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by fast-moving water,” the sheriff’s press release said. “We urge the public to avoid attempting to cross flooded roadways and rivers, especially following periods of heavy rainfall.

“The sheriff’s office extends its condolences to the family and friends of Wiliam Cesar Colaj Son during this difficult time.”