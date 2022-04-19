good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Earth Day
Earth Day

Earth Day celebration scheduled for April 23

Event features 20-plus booths, fun activities

By: Staff Report
San Benito County invites the community to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday with environmental education and recycling programs, awards and interactive activities for people of all ages.

The festivities will take place 1-4pm April 23 at Carl Martin Luck City Library and Park in San Juan Bautista, says a press release from the county. The event is free, inclusive, family friendly and “open to everyone.”

More than 20 booths will offer tips and resources on how to keep the environment clean, as well as games and activities. “Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living,” says the press release.

Scheduled activities include:

– Bilingual Storytime by the San Benito County Free Library, 1:15pm.

– Compost Workshop by Master Gardener Otis Johnson, 1:30pm (RSVP at 831.636.4110).

– Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing throughout the event. Winners to be announced at 2:30pm.

– Live music by the Banana Slug String Band, 3:15pm.

– Bike safety checks and repairs by Off the Chain Bikes. Bring your bike and helmet. Electric bicycles will also be available for test rides. Driver license is required. 

– Safe disposal of unused and expired medications and sharps at the San Benito County Public Health Department and Sheriff Department table throughout the duration of the event. Sharps and needles must be in approved puncture proof containers.

– Used motor oil recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County.

Earth Day will be celebrated throughout the world on April 22, for the 52nd year in a row. This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in our planet.”

For more information about Earth Day and to learn how to take further environmental action, visit earthday.org.

For more information about the San Benito County Earth Day event, email [email protected] or call 831.636.4110.

Staff Report

