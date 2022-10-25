good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 25, 2022
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Earthquake shakes Central Coast

By: Staff Report
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Central Coast at about 11:42am Tuesday, rattling window panes throughout the Bay Area.

According to the United States Geologic Service, the temblor struck at a depth of 6.2 miles about 12 miles from San Jose. Some 583 people from Salinas to Fairfield said they felt mild to moderate shaking, the USGS reported.

No serious damage has been reported as of noon Tuesday.

Monterey County has gone into “earthquake procedure,” emergency dispatchers said.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

