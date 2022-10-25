Earthquake shakes Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Central Coast at about 11:42am Tuesday, rattling window panes throughout the Bay Area.

According to the United States Geologic Service, the temblor struck at a depth of 6.2 miles about 12 miles from San Jose. Some 583 people from Salinas to Fairfield said they felt mild to moderate shaking, the USGS reported.

No serious damage has been reported as of noon Tuesday.

Monterey County has gone into “earthquake procedure,” emergency dispatchers said.