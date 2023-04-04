good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 5, 2023
2.6 earthquake rattles Morgan Hill
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Earthquake shakes San Benito County

By: Staff Report
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in San Benito County on Tuesday afternoon and could be felt in parts of the Bay Area.

The quake was reported at 3:23pm April 4 and was centered about five miles northwest of Hollister and 19 miles west-southwest of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of damage related to the quake, which people in parts of the South Bay and elsewhere around the region reported feeling Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

