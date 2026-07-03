This Saturday, America will mark a milestone: the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is a moment worthy of celebration, reflection and, perhaps more importantly, conversation.

Reaching 250 years is not a small achievement. Our nation’s history is filled with extraordinary accomplishments, from scientific breakthroughs and economic innovation to acts of courage and sacrifice by generations of Americans who worked to build a better future.

But our history is also very complicated. We have faced wars, inequality, injustice and deep divisions about what our country should be and who should share in its promise.

As we approach this anniversary, it is impossible to ignore that America feels more divided than it has in decades. Political disagreements have too often turned into personal attacks. Communities are wrestling with questions about identity and values. It can sometimes feel as though we have forgotten how to disagree while still respecting one another.

But America’s 250th birthday should remind us that disagreement itself is part of our story.

The founders created a nation based on the idea that people could govern themselves, debate ideas and seek a more perfect union.

That phrase a “more perfect union” is important because it acknowledges that the work of building America was never finished. Each generation has been called upon to protect our ideals while addressing the challenges of its time.

Celebrating America does not mean ignoring its flaws. True patriotism is not about pretending the past was perfect; it is about recognizing both the achievements and the struggles that shaped us. It is about having the courage to learn from our mistakes and the commitment to continue striving toward the principles of liberty, equality and opportunity—for all.

So how do we celebrate this anniversary?

We start locally. Right here in our community.

We celebrate by attending local events, supporting our neighbors, volunteering for those in need and appreciating the people who make our cities stronger. We listen to different perspectives. We teach our children that being an American is not defined by where someone was born, what they look like or how they vote, but by a shared commitment to the values that bind us together.

We honor the men and women who have served our country, the small business owners who invest in our communities, the educators who prepare future generations and the countless volunteers who quietly make a difference every day (the Freedom Fest volunteers putting on this weekend’s events are a perfect example).

Most importantly, we remember that America has always been a work in progress. The story of our nation is not only written by presidents, generals and historical figures; it is also written every day by ordinary citizens who choose to participate, contribute and care.

The 250th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what America has been, acknowledge what it has not yet achieved and recommit ourselves to what it can become.

In a time when division often receives the most attention, let this anniversary be a reminder that we have far more in common than what separates us. We can love our country while recognizing its imperfections.

We can debate passionately while treating one another with dignity. We can honor our history while working together to shape a better future.

That is the promise of America—not perfection, but the ongoing pursuit of a better nation. And that is a birthday worth celebrating.