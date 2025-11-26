In a season often defined by shopping carts full of toys, packed grocery aisles and the annual scramble for the perfect pie, it can be easy to forget what Thanksgiving is truly about.

At its heart, the holiday isn’t measured by the size of the feast or the sparkle of a perfectly set table. It is, and always has been, about gratitude, community and the simple act of showing up for one another.

Here in our communities in San Benito County, the spirit of Thanksgiving reveals itself in countless small but powerful ways. It’s the volunteers who spend their mornings sorting canned goods at local food banks. It’s the neighbors who quietly drop off bags of groceries on a struggling family’s doorstep. It’s the teachers and nonprofit workers who know which students need a little extra support this time of year—and make sure they get it.

Thanksgiving also reminds us to pause and acknowledge our shared resilience. This past year has tested families in ways we couldn’t have imagined, from rising living costs to uncertainty around programs that many depend on just to get by. Yet time and again, our community responds with generosity.

Local organizations—from Reach Out in Morgan Hill to St. Joseph’s Family Center in Gilroy to the Community Food Bank of San Benito—continue to serve as lifelines, offering not just food, but dignity, hope and, more importantly, a connection.

At a time when national conversations can feel divisive and overwhelming, Thanksgiving offers a chance to return to something simple: recognizing the good in one another. Gratitude doesn’t require agreement on everything; it asks only that we acknowledge the humanity we all share.

As we gather around our tables—large or small—let’s remember the holiday’s true meaning lies not in what we have, but in what we give. A warm meal, a kind word, a moment of patience, a gesture of support. These acts weave together the fabric of community far more tightly than any tradition or recipe.

This Thanksgiving, may we celebrate not just with food, but with a united purpose. May we look beyond our own homes and extend the warmth of the season to those who need it most. And may we carry that spirit forward not just for one day, but throughout the year.

Because in the end, Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday. It’s a reminder—especially in times when many are struggling—that gratitude grows strongest when it is shared with others.

And as we move deeper into the holiday season, it’s worth recognizing the countless everyday heroes who embody this spirit without expectation of thanks or recognition.

The church groups organizing meal boxes before dawn, the service clubs hosting coat drives, the small-business owners who quietly sponsor youth programs—all of these efforts strengthen the bonds that hold our communities together.

Their work is a testament to what’s possible when people choose kindness over complacency.

If Thanksgiving asks anything of us, it’s to notice these acts, appreciate them and, whenever we can, find our own way to contribute to that ongoing chain of generosity.