As the holiday season settles over San Benito County, we took to the streets to ask residents what they’re most thankful for this year. From simple joys to hard-won milestones, their answers reflect a blend of gratitude, resilience, and the everyday moments that make this season meaningful.

Judy Gansen

“My health,” said Judy Gansen outside Safeway. “I just got a scan (Nov.19) and everything was good. And I’m thankful for being back in California after 18 years in rainy, wet Oregon.”

Omar Rosa

“I’m really upset about where our country is right now, but I’m 81 and I’m happy and thankful to be mobile,” said Roger Miller outside Safeway. “And I’m thankful that everybody in my family seems to be doing OK.”

“I’m thankful for my family and that I get to be in my job with my family,” said Omar Rosa, chief executive office of the Hollister Downtown Business Association. “They are involved with me and I’m extremely grateful my job allows me to be a part of my three daughters’ lives.”

Adam Hill

“I’m especially thankful for our community,” said Adam Hill in his downtown Hill’s Bookstore. “Since opening the bookstore we’ve fallen in love with our community more than I could have ever imagined. It’s so supportive, kind and welcoming.”

“I am thankful this year for bringing our business community together and working toward positive outcomes,” said Jodi Nava, administration and membership services coordinator for the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce.

Jodi Nava

“I am really grateful for my family,” said Tiffany Oetinger, manager at Calera Winery in Hollister. “We are an extremely busy family with two collegiate soccer players. Since August we have been home for just three weekends since we’re traveling to watch them. So grateful for how tight a family we are.”

Tiffany Oetinger

“I’m thankful for my health and my family, that’s the main thing,” said Laura Regentz, owner of CGR Farmhouse. “I’m also thankful for the support of my customers. I’m thankful, grateful and blessed.”

“I am thankful for everything I have in my life,” said Elizabeth Sornberger. “I have a great, very caring family, and a wonderful network of good friends. I am healthy enough to exercise and travel. I volunteer and that makes me feel good. Every part of my marriage is enjoyable. I’m very grateful!”

Laura Regentz

“While I feel grateful every day, Thanksgiving is a time to pause and celebrate that gratitude,” said Kollin Kosmicki, president of the San Benito county Board of Supervisors. “It’s a time to take a break from the chaos of everyday life and reflect on what matters most‒family, God and community.

Elizabeth Sornberger

“I’m thankful that I have a chance to serve two churches in California,” said Pastor Joshua Baek, who serves Hollister and Gilroy United Methodist Churches and recently moved from Nevada. “My wife is happy, and I’m thankful for that and that my children are doing well and looking forward to their futures.”

Kollin Kosmicki

Finally, Hollister Free Lance publisher Robert Airoldi said, “This holiday season, I’m especially thankful for my health, my family and for the people who make San Benito County such a remarkable place to call home—our readers, our small businesses, our farmers and ranchers, and the neighbors who show up for one another day after day.

Robert Airoldi

“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves, and I’m grateful for the chance to share the stories that reflect the heart, resilience, and generosity that define our community.”