The total value of San Benito County’s crop production surpassed $405 million in 2024, with vegetables and row crops generating the most sales among all local agricultural production categories.

The county’s annual crop report this year says the total value of local agricultural production last year was $405,977,000. That’s significantly more than the 2023 value of $359,331,000.

That tally includes not only vegetables and row crops ($271,270,000) but also field crops ($36,200,000); fruit and nut crops ($60,731,000); cattle ($34,008,000); and other livestock and poultry ($3,768,000).

“In 2024, farmers and ranchers prospered with a good rainy season followed by warm sunny spring and summer which ultimately led to producing bountiful harvests all around,” says the crop report’s introduction by San Benito County’s Acting Agricultural Commissioner and Sealer of Weights & Measures Ken Griffin.

“The livestock market continued to thrive with higher price trends. Poultry and dairy producers were on high alert of the widespread risk of Avian Influenza (H5N1). Biosecurity was a main priority in maintaining the virus at bay and out of their facilities.”

Griffin added that although the county overall saw a decrease in fertile croplands due to new development of housing and commercial businesses, the local agricultural industry continues to thrive.

“The San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office prides itself with the close knit relationships it has with our county’s farmers and ranchers,” reads Griffin’s intro to the crop report. “We strive to build rapport and open communication with our growers thus a special thank you to all who have contributed to the data collection process.”

By far the largest category of agricultural production in San Benito County is vegetable and row crops, which make up 67% of the local commodity value, according to the crop report.

Within the five main agricultural categories (which include cattle, other livestock, field crops and fruit and nut crops), the top grossing categories include spinach (about $39 million); tomatoes (about $36 million); cattle ($34 million); lettuce and romaine ($30.4 million): and broccoli (about $29.2 million).

The crop report describes additional activities and services provided by the county department of agriculture in 2024. These include the deployment of more than 900 pest detection traps throughout the county, designed to identify and intercept exotic and non-native species of bugs.

Some species of insects and invasive plants were the target of eradication efforts “using a combination of chemical, mechanical and biological control methods,” says the crop report. Targeted species included yellow and purple star thistle, as well as scotch and artichoke thistle.

The county department also conducted mosquito abatement programs in 2024, in order to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus in San Benito County.

“Our program utilizes Integrated Pest Management practices incorporating public education, biological control, source reduction and use of the least toxic pesticides that have minimal impact on people, wildlife and the environment,” says the crop report.

By the numbers

$405,977,000: Total Gross Value of San Benito County Agriculture, 2024

$359,331,000: Total Gross Value of San Benito County Agriculture, 2023

$271 million: Value of vegetable and row crops in San Benito County, 2024

$36.2 million: Value of field crops, 2024

$60.7 million: Value of fruit and nut crops, 2024

$34 million: Value of cattle, 2024

Tons of crops, 2024

Broccoli: 20,259 tons

Celery: 29,406

Kale: 7,875

Iceberg lettuce: 17,585

Romaine lettuce: 69,296

Peppers: 54,060

Salad mix lettuce: 30,670,395

Apples: 9,660

Grapes: 18,960

Head of livestock, 2024

Calves: 12,645

Pasture: 28,975

Cows: 4,150

Bulls: 272

*Source: San Benito County 20245 Crop Report