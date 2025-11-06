In the coming days, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces elimination for the month of November, or it may be partially funded—moves that threaten to deepen food insecurity for millions of Americans, including many right here in Hollister.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is not a handout. It is a lifeline. Every month, it helps families bridge the gap between empty pantries and full plates. It supports children whose only consistent meals may come from school cafeterias, seniors who must choose between groceries and prescriptions and working families who simply cannot stretch their paychecks far enough as the cost of living rises.

If this program disappears or is partially eliminated, so will the safety net that has kept hunger from spreading unchecked across San Benito County. Local food assistance program the Community Food Bank of San Benito already reports growing demand. Without SNAP, they will face an impossible task—trying to feed thousands more with the same limited resources.

According to Antonio Mendoza, executive director of the Community Food Bank of San Benito County, the agency served 7,324 individual customers directly through FoodBank distribution (the marketplace, brown bag deliveries and mobile pantry) for the week ending Nov. 1. They also serve about 1,500 customers per month through their agency partners’ pantries at schools, community-based organizations, and churches throughout the county.

That’s up from the 6,509 individuals they served one year ago in the same week. More individuals have been signing up for the first time.

“We are expecting a surge of customers at the Community Food Bank this month,” Mendoza said. “While the administration announced that it would use contingency funds to partially fund SNAP for the month of November, there is no telling when that money will actually reach our neighbors or how much they will receive. Additionally, federal employees not receiving pay are coming to food banks during the shutdown.”

This isn’t just a matter of compassion; it’s a matter of community stability. Hungry children struggle to learn. Hungry workers struggle to focus. Hungry families struggle to thrive. When one household goes hungry, we all feel the ripple effects—through schools, healthcare systems, and the local economy.

Critics of SNAP often point to government spending or fraud. Yet, studies consistently show the program’s efficiency and accountability. The average benefit—just a few dollars per person per day—translates directly into groceries bought at local stores, supporting South Valley businesses and local farmers alike. Eliminating SNAP would not only increase suffering, it would drain millions from the very communities it sustains.

We can and must do better. Lawmakers must recognize that access to food is not a privilege—it is a basic human need. And we, as a community, must raise our voices in defense of those who stand to lose the most.

Ending SNAP will not solve poverty. It will only make it hungrier.

Where to get food

The Community Food Bank of San Benito offers weekly food giveaways at their Hollister facility, which includes a drive-thru 9am-3pm on Thursdays, and 9-11:45am on Fridays and Saturdays. The nonprofit also offers a mobile food pantry that makes designated weekly stops in neighborhoods throughout the county.