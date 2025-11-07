Pinnacle Arts Association announced the official kickoff of the Hollister Cultural Arts Center Feasibility Study, a major step toward creating San Benito County’s first purpose-built home for community arts, culture and live events, says a press release from Pinnacle Arts.

The study—led by nationally recognized theatre consulting firm TheatreDNA in partnership with Assembly Arts—will evaluate potential sites, facility options, community needs and sustainable operating models for a new community cultural arts center serving Hollister and the surrounding region.

Dana Parker

“This is a transformative moment for our community,” said Dana Parker, Board President of Pinnacle Arts Association. “For too long, our students, artists and local organizations have had to travel outside San Benito County to perform or attend quality arts events. This study will help us envision a venue that truly belongs to Hollister—built by and for our community.”

As part of the study, TheatreDNA and Assembly Arts are conducting a Community Arts & Cultural Survey, inviting residents, artists, educators and businesses to share their input on what kinds of events, programs and spaces they would like to see in Hollister’s future facility, says the press release.

The survey is open through Nov. 23 and can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/hollisterstudy.

Feedback gathered through the survey will help shape recommendations for venue size, design priorities and community programming, ensuring the facility reflects the values, diversity and aspirations of Hollister residents.

“This study is about more than bricks and mortar—it’s about building a shared vision,” added Parker. “Every voice matters, and we want everyone—from students and families to business owners and retirees—to be part of defining what the arts can mean for San Benito County’s next generation.”

TheatreDNA and Assembly Arts bring decades of experience helping cities and arts organizations across the country plan and operate thriving cultural venues, Pinnacle Arts said. Their work in Hollister will include a comprehensive market analysis, site and facility assessment, financial modeling and community engagement process culminating in a public report and recommendations later this year.

The Hollister Cultural Arts Center Feasibility Study is funded through local donations and leadership gifts from PAA’s Founding Members, whose early support has made this milestone possible.

Founded in 2024, Pinnacle Arts Association is a Hollister-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a sustainable home for the arts in San Benito County. Through partnerships, education and advocacy, PAA is building a movement to make arts and culture accessible to all—laying the foundation for a performing arts center that will inspire creativity and connection for generations to come.

Learn more or get involved at pinnacleartsassociation.org.