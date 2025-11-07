The San Benito County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 4 approved a series of actions to recognize and support local veterans as part of the nationwide Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative.

At the meeting, the board adopted a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans, affirming the county’s commitment to recognizing those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, says a press release from the county.

Operation Green Light aims to honor veterans and raise awareness of the role that counties play in providing essential services to veterans. Local residents, businesses and community organizations can participate by changing one light on their property to a green bulb from Nov. 4-11.

“By shining a green light, we send a clear message to our veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported,” says the press release.

The San Benito County Administration building and the Office of Emergency Services will participate by lighting a green light from Nov. 4-11.

“Veterans hold a special place in my heart,” Supervisor Mindy Sotelo said. “Lighting our buildings green is a small but powerful gesture to let every veteran know that San Benito County stands with them. We are deeply grateful for their courage, service and sacrifice.”

Also at the Nov. 4 meeting, the board approved certificates of recognition for American Legion Post 69 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242, acknowledging their service and contributions to the San Benito County community.