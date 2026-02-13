Walk into any classroom in San Benito County today and you’ll see more than textbooks and worksheets. You’ll see students coding simple programs, building bridges from craft sticks, experimenting with sound and light and using creativity to solve real problems.

That’s STEAM in action—science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics—and it’s quickly becoming one of the most important investments we can make in our schools and our community.

STEAM education goes beyond preparing students for specific careers. At its core, it teaches students how to think, not just what to think. When students learn to ask questions, solve problems, collaborate with peers, test ideas, fail, adjust and try again, they’re developing critical thinking and resilience.

These skills will serve them for a lifetime—whether they become engineers, artists, teachers, tradespeople or entrepreneurs.

Employers throughout San Benito County consistently say they need workers who can think creatively, communicate clearly and adapt to new technologies and challenges. STEAM education helps build all three.

It encourages hands-on learning and real-world applications, helping students understand how math supports science, how technology enhances creativity and how engineering relies on both precision and imagination.

The inclusion of the arts is what truly sets STEAM apart. Creativity isn’t a “nice-to-have”; it’s essential.

Art and design foster innovation, empathy and storytelling—skills that help engineers design better solutions, scientists explain complex ideas and businesses connect with customers. In STEAM classrooms, students learn that logic and imagination are partners, not opposites, and that some of the best ideas emerge at their intersection.

For local schools, strong STEAM programs also strengthen connections to the broader community. Partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits and colleges can provide mentorships, internships, classroom speakers and hands-on projects tied to real challenges.

When students see how their lessons apply to real jobs and real needs in their own community, learning becomes more relevant—and more inspiring.

As school districts face tough budget decisions and competing priorities, it’s critical that STEAM education remains front and center.

Supporting these programs isn’t just about keeping pace with technology or workforce trends; it’s about preparing our children to be curious, capable and confident in an ever-changing world.

Investing in STEAM is an investment in our students’ future in Hollister and beyond—and in the long-term vitality of our community. When we support STEAM education, we’re helping to cultivate the problem solvers, innovators and leaders who will shape our region for generations to come.