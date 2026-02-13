The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hollister Prep School teacher on suspicion of possession of child pornography, authorities announced on Feb. 13.

Rory Dickson is being held on felony charges at San Benito County Jail without bail, the sheriff’s office said. School officials said Dickson is on leave and facing termination from his sixth-grade teaching position as a result of the arrest.

The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip indicated that someone in San Benito County was in possession of child pornography, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Detectives began to investigate and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home, authorities said. As a result of evidence obtained during the search, the sheriff’s office identified Dickson as the suspect.

Dickson was arrested and booked at San Benito County Jail, where is being held without bail, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, and is encouraging any current or former students of Dickson’s to come forward if they believe they have information that would be relevant to the investigation—particularly regarding incidents that occurred since the start of 2017.

“The sheriff’s office remains committed to protecting children in our community and will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in the press release.

Hollister Prep School Superintendent Caprice Young said school staff have cooperated with the law enforcement investigation, and also urges anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

“We put the safety of our students above all else and have been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office in this process,” Young said. “I would hope anyone who has any information that would keep children safe would contact the Sheriff’s Office directly.”

Young added that “as far as we know,” none of the criminal activity Dickson is alleged to have committed occurred on the Hollister Prep campus.

Hollister Prep School is operated by Navigator Schools, a private educational organization. While the school operates on a Line Street campus within the boundaries of Hollister School District, the district released a statement clarifying that it does not have authority over Hollister Prep.

“Allegations concerning personnel or operational issues at Hollister Prep School are matters for Navigator Schools to address, as they hold independent authority over their staff, policies and actions,” says the district’s statement.

HSD Superintendent Erika Sanchez added, “Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all students in our community. Our thoughts are with the staff, students and families impacted by this situation at Hollister Prep School during this challenging time.”

Anyone with information can call the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office at 831-265-6941 or 831-901-5061.