July 5, 2023
A dual swing automatic gate is being installed on Nash Road near San Benito High School on July 23 as part of several repair and renovation projects throughout the campus. Photo: Juan Reyes
CommunityFeaturedNewsSchools

Elaine Klauer named high school district assistant supe

HHS alum to serve as SBHSD chief academic officer

By: Staff Report
Elaine Klauer has been named San Benito High School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Academic and Instructional Programs. She will serve as the district’s chief academic officer and provide leadership in developing, achieving and maintaining highly effective educational programs and services, according to district staff. 

Klauer, who most recently was the district’s director of academics and instructional programs, graduated from Hollister High School in 1991 and has worked for San Benito High School District since 2015, when she was hired as an assistant principal after having served as the principal at Rancho San Justo Middle School since 2012. 

Elaine Klauer

Klauer worked in three San Benito County school districts, including the Hollister School District, where she started as a kindergarten teacher, and North County Joint Union School District, where she was assistant principal from 2009 to 2012, district staff said in an e-newsletter for Hollister High School. She previously taught kindergarten through eighth grade from 1996 to 2008.

“As the Assistant Superintendent of Academics and Instructional Programs, I have the opportunity to influence educational policies and practices on a broader scale,” Klauer said. “This expanded scope will allow me to make a significant impact on student learning outcomes district-wide. While my previous role as director was focused on managing a specific department, my new role as assistant superintendent involves collaborating with multiple departments, developing strong partnerships, and aligning resources to promote positive educational experiences across the district. 

“In this new role, I am dedicated to promoting equity and inclusivity at San Benito High School District. I will work with our teams to address achievement gaps, ensure access to quality education for all students, and create an inclusive environment where diversity is celebrated and valued.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

