1pm:

Wayne Norton, candidate for San Benito County Supervisor in District 2, earlier today shared a photo on his Facebook account: “These are my granddaughters. I ran for County Supervisor to build a bright future for them, and all of our county. Leslie and I started this campaign 19 months ago. I am enormously grateful for the support we have received and the new friendships that have been made. This has been a difficult year for the people of San Benito County, but brighter days are ahead. I know the heart of San Benito County, and I know when we work together nothing can stop us.”

Wayne Norton shares a photo and message on his Facebook account. (screenshot)

Noon:

The San Benito County Department of Elections wants to let voters know that there are four locations available to vote in-person and by mail ballot drop off. Each voting location will be regularly disinfected, require face coverings and have been adapted to allow for physical distancing measures. All in-person polling locations are open until 8pm and they include onsite ballot drop boxes.



• San Benito County Elections Office – 440 Fifth Street, Hollister



• Veterans Memorial Building – 649 San Benito Street, Hollister (parking available on the westside of San Benito Street)



• San Juan Bautista Community Center – 10 San Jose Street, San Juan Bautista



• St. Benedict Church – 1200 Fairview Road, Hollister

There are also eight additional ballot drop boxes that are open today until 8 pm



• Hollister Super – 1280 San Juan Road, Hollister

• Fire Station #2 – 2240 Valley View Road, Hollister



• Windmill Center – 301 The Alameda, San Juan Bautista



• FoodBank of San Benito County – 1133 San Felipe Road, Hollister



• Ridgemark Office – 100 Ridgemark Drive, Hollister



• Aromas Fire Station – 492 Carpenteria Road, Aromas



• Dunneville Café & Market – 5970 San Felipe Rd, Hollister



• Tres Pinos Market – 6851 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos

San Benito County assistant clerk-recorder-registrar of voters Francisco Diaz, left, spent an entire morning making sure the new official ballot drop boxes were installed throughout the county including the Windmill Market in San Juan Bautista. (Juan Reyes)

11:30am:

The Hollister Free Lance will be posting live election updates throughout the day (and night) on Nov. 3.

We’ll be updating this post frequently with election-related news, photos, reactions, results and any other tidbits we can find.

Hollister voters will choose a new mayor, as well as two city council members and two Hollister School District trustees, among other races in San Benito County. The Nov. 3 ballot will also feature Measure N, which would create the Strada Verde Specific Plan commercial/industrial development in the area of Highways 101 and 25.

As of Nov. 3, there are 35,344 voters registered in the county, according to the Registrar of Voters’ Office.

As it has across the state, early voter turnout and ballot returns in San Benito County are expected to set records. As of Nov. 3, 61 percent of the ballots have been casted in the county, according to the county Registrar of Voters website.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Registrar of Voters Joe Paul Gonzalez. “We’ve never, ever, seen anything like it.”

The turnout in the 2016 Presidential General Election saw 15,986 votes by mail and 6,558 voters show up to the polls on Election Day. It was the second straight presidential election where votes by mail outweighed the polling place.

“I’m over the top, feeling great. This is what keeps democracy strong, is voting,” Gonzalez said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the first time Registrar of Voters offices has had an outdoor voting polling place. Gonzalez said that the public has appreciated the effort and they’re enthused about showing up to vote.

The outdoor setup has also been somewhat of a reminder for bypassers who haven’t dropped off their ballots or show up to vote. This year was also the first time that voters can cast their ballots as early as three days prior to Election Day.

“There’s no question that increasing from one day to four days has really relieved a lot of voters of meeting that time crunch to be there on that one day, no doubt,” Gonzalez said.

Keep checking this post frequently for updates.