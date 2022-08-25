First case of monkeypox confirmed in San Benito County

San Benito County on Aug. 25 reported its first confirmed local case of monkeypox.

The case was confirmed through testing at a local Quest Diagnostics Laboratory, says a press release from the county. The infected person is in isolation under the care of a medical provider, and in “good condition.”

The San Benito County Public Health Services department is conducting contact tracing and has identified two close contacts and an additional suspect case, says the press release.

Monkeypox can spread through activities that include intimate sexual contact, kissing, breathing at very close range or sharing of bedding and clothing, according to public health officials. It appears as a distinctive rash or sores on the skin anywhere on the body, including in the genital area.

Illness associated with monkeypox often begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. The distinctive rash often develops one to three days after initial symptoms, says the county’s press release.

People who may have been exposed to monkeypox, or who have rash-like symptoms, are asked to immediately contact a health care provider for evaluation and guidance.

Clinicians should report suspected monkeypox cases to San Benito County Public Health Services by calling 831.637.5367, says the press release.

“San Benito County Public Health Services is monitoring updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health on the evolving situation,” says the press release. “Systems are in place to receive reports of suspected cases from health care providers, to identify and reach out to individuals who have been in contact with cases during the infectious period, and to ensure that clinicians remain well informed about testing, infection control, and management of monkeypox as the situation develops.”

According to the CDC website, there have been 46,724 cases of monkeypox reported worldwide, including 16,925 cases in the U.S.