good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 26, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

First case of monkeypox confirmed in San Benito County

Another possible case suspected by health officials

By: Staff Report
129
0

San Benito County on Aug. 25 reported its first confirmed local case of monkeypox.

The case was confirmed through testing at a local Quest Diagnostics Laboratory, says a press release from the county. The infected person is in isolation under the care of a medical provider, and in “good condition.”

The San Benito County Public Health Services department is conducting contact tracing and has identified two close contacts and an additional suspect case, says the press release.

Monkeypox can spread through activities that include intimate sexual contact, kissing, breathing at very close range or sharing of bedding and clothing, according to public health officials. It appears as a distinctive rash or sores on the skin anywhere on the body, including in the genital area.

Illness associated with monkeypox often begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. The distinctive rash often develops one to three days after initial symptoms, says the county’s press release.

People who may have been exposed to monkeypox, or who have rash-like symptoms, are asked to immediately contact a health care provider for evaluation and guidance.

Clinicians should report suspected monkeypox cases to San Benito County Public Health Services by calling 831.637.5367, says the press release.

“San Benito County Public Health Services is monitoring updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health on the evolving situation,” says the press release. “Systems are in place to receive reports of suspected cases from health care providers, to identify and reach out to individuals who have been in contact with cases during the infectious period, and to ensure that clinicians remain well informed about testing, infection control, and management of monkeypox as the situation develops.”

According to the CDC website, there have been 46,724 cases of monkeypox reported worldwide, including 16,925 cases in the U.S.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Police shoot mountain lion in southeast Hollister

Staff Report -
Police shot a wild mountain lion that charged toward...
Business

Local Scene: Devii Rao performs Sept. 10; Open Studios tour returns

Staff Report -
Squires named to Dean’s List Hollister resident Emma Squires was...
Gavilan College

Former Hollister players look to play key roles in Gavilan’s turnaround

Emanuel Lee -
From strictly a won-loss standpoint, the Gavilan College football...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,826FansLike
266FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Police shoot mountain lion in southeast Hollister

Local Scene: Devii Rao performs Sept. 10; Open Studios tour returns