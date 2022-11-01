Hazel Hawkins ends contract with CEO Steve Hannah

The Board of Directors of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital this week announced their decision to end the hospital’s contract with CEO Steven M. Hannah, effective Oct. 14.

“The Board talked it through from every angle and reluctantly decided this new course would be best for the hospital,” said Board President Jeri Hernandez. ”The Board appreciates Mr. Hannah’s hard work, and wishes him the best of luck going forward.”

The Board emphasized that the decision was not due to any fault by Hannah, but by a consensus that a change in leadership would be best, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

The board appointed Mary Casillas, Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent replacement is appointed, says the press release.

The board will hire an executive search firm to advise on potential Chief Executive Officer candidates.

Casillas has served as Chief Operating Officer of the Hospital since May 2022. Prior to her employment with Hazel Hawkins, Casillas served on the Board of Directors from 2018-2022. Casillas has more than 27 years’ experience in healthcare administration, says the press release.

“We are highly confident in Ms. Casillas and her ability to lead pending recruitment of a suitable candidate,” Hernandez said.