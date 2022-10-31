good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsPolitics

Ballot box onlookers not affiliated with county elections office 

Drop boxes equipped with 24/7 video surveillance 

By: Staff Report
22
0

The San Benito County Elections Department issued a press release Oct. 31 stating that individuals who are not affiliated with the local elections office are “standing watch” over ballot drop boxes. 

“These individuals are not election officials,” the release says. 

In San Benito County, the Elections Department collects ballots twice a day, every day, and employs 24/7 onsite video recording of the drop boxes.

Elections Department staff reminded the public that California Elections Code Section 18540 “prohibits the tactic of coercion or intimidation, to induce or compel any person to vote or refrain from voting, an action that is a felony punishable by imprisonment,” says the press release. 

Alternatively, voters may return their mail ballot through the United States Postal Service or by dropping ballots off at a vote center.

Anyone with questions about voting or elections in San Benito County can contact the Elections Department at 831.636.4016 or email [email protected].

For more information about the local election, including locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers in San Benito, visit the county elections website at sbcvote.us

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
