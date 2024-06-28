Espinosa on medical leave

San Benito County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa is currently out on a medical leave of absence, according to a press release from the county. Earlier this year, Espinosa had considered retiring due to his health issue, but his situation has “evolved.”

During the medical leave, Deputy County Administrative Officer Henie Ring will oversee the county’s operations as acting CAO.

Espinosa has offered to work the board of supervisors on a succession plan when he returns, “to ensure continuity and effective management moving forward,” says the press release.

Grant aims to close digital divide in San Juan-Aromas

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved grant funding of up to $29,482,765.91 from the California Advanced Services Fund Broadband Infrastructure Grant Account to LCB Communications LLC, a member of the Central Coast Broadband Consortium.

The award will support LCB’s Aromas San-Juan (Aromas) Project, which aims to deploy a hybrid broadband network combining fiber-to-the-home and Fixed Wireless Access, to 1,101 unserved locations across San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, says a press release from the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.

The project will deliver FTTH with speeds up to 5 gigabits per second symmetrical to 1,038 locations and FWA with speeds up to 600 megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload to an additional 63 locations.

The Aromas-San Juan Project will construct 3.63 miles of middle-mile infrastructure and 121.7 miles of last-fiber infrastructure, along with 63 wireless hubs, says the press release. This infrastructure will bridge the connectivity gap in these rural areas, ensuring residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet.

The project addresses digital divide and accessibility challenges in the region, by targeting underserved areas, particularly those with lower median household incomes and in hard-to-reach or inaccessible service locations. For low-income households, LCB will offer a low-income broadband pricing plan at $15 per month for five years post-project completion.

The project area also encompasses rugged and difficult terrains, including areas classified as fire threat areas and unincorporated communities, where infrastructure deployment is challenging but all the more crucial. By addressing these economic and geographic barriers, the Aromas Project contributes significantly to the CASF program’s goal of providing broadband internet access to 98% of California households.

“The solutions to narrow, and ultimately close, the digital divide are within our reach but require investments of infrastructure, funding, technology, and innovation,” said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “Affordable, reliable broadband is an essential tool for connection and innovation and a catalyst for economic development, and MBEP is deeply committed to ensuring that no person or region is left behind in the digital landscape.”

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

San Benito County’s 150th

Celebrate San Benito County’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary on July 27 at the San Benito Historical park. The party includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family.

The celebration takes place from 10am-6pm. The Historical park is located at 8300 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Summer Fun in Aromas

Twice a year Aromas Hills Artisans share their love of the arts by offering to the public a Summer Fun Workshop. The next one will take place 2-4:30pm July 27, as local mural artist Joyce Oroz will demonstrate two new painting techniques at Aromas Grill, 304 Carpenteria Road.

No previous painting experience is required and all materials will be supplied. “Poppies” are the subject and the first drink is free. The coast is $55 per person. Call 831.291.6719 to reserve a spot.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

San Benito County Rodeo

The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo runs June 28-30 at the fairgrounds, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

For information and tickets, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Fourth of July Kiddie Parade

Hollister Recreation’s Fourth of July Kiddie Parade returns.

The parade line up/check in starts at 9:30am July 4 on San Benito Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. Parade begins at 10am.

Decorate your bikes, trikes, wagons and scooters and join the fun.