The inaugural Technology Innovation Day will showcase local technological talent among the youth of San Benito County and spotlight local companies and their cutting-edge tech that is shaping the future.

Technology Innovation Day will take place 11am-3pm Feb. 4 at the Strada Verde Information Center, 354 First Street in Hollister. The event is co-headlined by Hollister High School’s Robotics and Engineering Team, known as Deep Space Robotics, and San Benito Robotics.

The event, whose theme is “Classroom to Career,” aims to inform the community more about the path from education in the classroom to a fulfilling career, says a press release about the event.

Demonstrations and presentations will be offered throughout the day from a variety of local organizations and companies, including the Hollister High School Robotics Team, Hollister High School Engineering Program, Hollister High School Career/Workforce Program, San Benito Robotics, San Benito Rocketry Team, Conectado, OSI Engineering, Pacsci EMC, John Deer/Blue River, Granite Rock, Teknova, Summit Interconnect, PG&E, Gavilan College Engineering and more.

The event is free for all ages.

Enroll for TK, Kindergarten

Registration opens Feb. 5-16 for TK and Kindergarten enrollment in Hollister School District for the 2024-25 school year.

Parents are encouraged to register at their school of residence. To register online, visit enroll.hesd.org. To find out where your home school is, visit myschool.hesd.org.

Children who turn age 5 from Sept. 2-June 2 can enroll in Transitional Kinder. Kids who turn age 5 by Sept. 1 can enroll in Kindergarten.

Two injured in Highway 129 crash

Two men were hospitalized with major injuries following a crash Monday morning on State Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-car crash occurred about 6:30am Jan. 29 near Rogge Lane, east of Watsonville.

Details of what led to the collision weren’t available, but authorities said the injured men were 21 and 34 years old. They were in stable condition in the afternoon Jan. 29.

In addition, four dogs that were in one of the cars survived the crash and were taken to the county animal shelter, the CHP said.

The highway was closed between Watsonville and San Juan Bautista in San Benito County and reopened about 9:30am.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

