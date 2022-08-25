Local Scene: Devii Rao performs Sept. 10; Open Studios tour returns

Squires named to Dean’s List

Hollister resident Emma Squires was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Squires is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School, according to a press release.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Indian dance performance set for Sept. 10

The public is invited to join local Indian dancer, Devii Rao, on Sept. 10 from 3-4pm, at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Suite D in downtown Hollister, to learn about Bharatanatyam, a classical dance style from south India.

Two types of dances will be performed: pure dance, which celebrates form and movement, and dances that tell stories through hand gestures and facial expressions.

This event is free and open to the community.

For information, please contact Rao at [email protected] or visit sanbenitoarts.org.

Open Studios Art Tour returns

The San Benito Arts Council’s annual Open Studios Art Tour returns Sept. 24-25.

Local residents and visitors of all ages are invited to participate in a self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County on both days from 10 am-4 pm.

This year’s tour features 27 local artists and artisans and showcases works in painting, pottery and ceramics, jewelry, glassworks and more.

A map of the artists’ studios and the artist directory can be downloaded online at sanbenitoarts.org. Maps are also available at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Suite D in downtown Hollister, the Hollister Downtown Association, and at the San Juan Bakery.

The participating artists are Wilbur Hurley, SanDee Adams, Kati D’Amore, Kelly Anderson, Alexan Cerna, Jennifer Power, Trudi Burney, Kathleen Sheridan, Kent Child, Laurie Tholen, Andrea McCann, Donna Lopez, Rhoda Bloom, Sally Diggory, Christine West, Carol Diggory Shields, Goretti Carvalho, Maureen Serafini, Karen Percival, Christina Baal, Allison Barnes, Susan Worley, Gayle Sleznick, Jane Rekedal, Jan Wynne, Jennifer Colby and Nancy Walters.

Open Studios is made possible by the California Arts Council, Aromas Hills Artisans, Sally Street, Jane Rekedal Pottery, Gayle Sleznick, and Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio.

For information, call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected].

Learn about Emergency Ops Plan

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services (OES) will host a public presentation of the 2022 updates for the San Benito County Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazardous Mitigation Plan (HMP). The presentation will take place 9am Sept. 23 at San Benito County Board Chambers, 481 Fourth Street, in Hollister.

A general overview of the plans will be presented, and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions, says a press release from the county.

Anyone with questions beforehand can call San Benito County OES at 831.636.4168.

SBC Democrats name endorsements

The San Benito County Democratic Party announced this week that is endorsing U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Assemblymember Robert Rivas in the Nov. 8 election.

In the race for San Benito County Supervisor District 1, the local party favors incumbent Betsy Dirks. And in the election for City of Hollister offices, the San Benito County Democratic Party endorses Mia Casey for mayor, incumbent Dolores Morales for City Council District 3 and Hani Mayzouni for City Council District 2, according to a press release from the party.

“I am immensely proud of our slate,” said Leslie Austin, chair of the county Democratic Central Committee. “These candidates embody the Democratic Party ideals of promoting quality schools, women’s rights, affordable housing, fixing our roads and bringing good paying jobs here to reduce the need to commute out of county.”

In the Nov. 8 election for three seats on the San Juan Bautista city council, the local party endorses Steve Harris, E.J. Sabathia and Jose Aranda.

And on Measures Q and R, the county Democratic party recommends voting “No.” On City of Hollister Measures S and P, the local party also recommends voting “No.”