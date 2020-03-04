good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 6, 2020
Article Search
News

Election 2020: Panetta takes big lead for Congress seat

By: Erik Chalhoub
16
0

Incumbent Jimmy Panetta took a sizable lead against his two opponents for California’s 20th District seat on the House of Representatives.

As of 9:07am March 4, Panetta, a Democrat, received 65 percent of the vote in early unofficial results. Republican Jeff Gorman was second with nearly 24 percent, and Democrat Adam Bolaños Scow netted 11 percent.

In San Benito County, Panetta received nearly 60 percent to Gorman’s 32 percent as of 10pm March 3.

Panetta, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, is seeking a third term representing California’s 20th District, which covers parts of Gilroy, San Benito County, the City of Santa Cruz and the southernmost reaches of Monterey County.

Before being elected to Congress, Panetta served as deputy district attorney in Monterey County. In 2003, he was an intelligence officer with the United States Navy Reserve, and was deployed to Afghanistan as a member of a special operations task force.

Gorman, who lives in Monterey, has worked as a broker for major brokerage firms, including Paine Webber, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and Merrill Lynch. In 2009, he started Gorman Financial, and maintains an office in downtown Monterey. 

Scow, who recently moved to Watsonville, is a senior strategist for Public Water Now, a community organization working to win public ownership of the water system on the Monterey Peninsula. 

The top-two vote-getters will face off again in November.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

San Benito County Board of Supervisors chair Jaime de La Cruz trailing challenger Bea Gonzales

Barry Holtzclaw |
With hundreds of vote-by-mail ballot still uncounted...
Read more
News

Election 2020: By the numbers

President/DemsBernie SandersJoe BidenMichael BloombergElizabeth Warren20th CongressJimmy PanettaJeff...
Read more
News

Medina wins District 1 re-election, Kosmicki leads in District 2, tight race in District 5

Barry Holtzclaw |
Unofficial, incomplete returns tonight showed one incumbent...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

San Benito County Board of Supervisors chair Jaime de La Cruz...

Balers have unfinished business