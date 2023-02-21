End of guaranteed continuous Medi-Cal coverage could affect 10,000-plus San Benito residents

San Benito County public health officials will soon begin mailing notices to local Medi-Cal members to let them know that they are no longer guaranteed continuous coverage under pandemic-era waivers, and will resume the normal process to redetermine eligibility for the state’s public health insurance program.

In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) requirements and conditions in response to Covid-19, says a press release from San Benito County. The easing of these rules helped Californians with Medi-Cal keep their health coverage during the pandemic. However, a new law ends Medi-Cal continuous coverage on March 31, and requires states to restart eligibility renewals beginning April 1.

Starting on April 1, San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency will resume its normal renewal processes and redetermine eligibility for around 10,919 current local enrollees, says the press release.

San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency’s (HHSA) top goal is to minimize beneficiary burden and promote continuity of coverage, according to county staff. HHSA will begin mailing letters to San Benito County Medi-Cal members in April to let them know if their Medi-Cal coverage was renewed automatically or if they need more information to process the renewal. Medi-Cal members can expect to receive this letter around the same month when they initially enrolled and have received notice letters in past years.

Given the termination of the continuous coverage provision, it is critical that Medi-Cal members take the necessary steps to update their contact information, respond to requests for information (including renewal packets), or transition to other coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medi-Cal, says the press release.

If you receive a renewal packet or letter asking for more information, you can respond by:

– Mail: 1111 San Felipe Rd. #206, Hollister, CA 95023

– Phone: 831.636.4180

– Online: https://benefitscal.com/