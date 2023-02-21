good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 20, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityCOVID-19Featured

End of guaranteed continuous Medi-Cal coverage could affect 10,000-plus San Benito residents

By: Staff Report
2
0

San Benito County public health officials will soon begin mailing notices to local Medi-Cal members to let them know that they are no longer guaranteed continuous coverage under pandemic-era waivers, and will resume the normal process to redetermine eligibility for the state’s public health insurance program. 

In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) requirements and conditions in response to Covid-19, says a press release from San Benito County. The easing of these rules helped Californians with Medi-Cal keep their health coverage during the pandemic. However, a new law ends Medi-Cal continuous coverage on March 31, and requires states to restart eligibility renewals beginning April 1. 

Starting on April 1, San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency will resume its normal renewal processes and redetermine eligibility for around 10,919 current local enrollees, says the press release.

San Benito County Health & Human Services Agency’s (HHSA) top goal is to minimize beneficiary burden and promote continuity of coverage, according to county staff. HHSA will begin mailing letters to San Benito County Medi-Cal members in April to let them know if their Medi-Cal coverage was renewed automatically or if they need more information to process the renewal. Medi-Cal members can expect to receive this letter around the same month when they initially enrolled and have received notice letters in past years.

Given the termination of the continuous coverage provision, it is critical that Medi-Cal members take the necessary steps to update their contact information, respond to requests for information (including renewal packets), or transition to other coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medi-Cal, says the press release. 

If you receive a renewal packet or letter asking for more information, you can respond by:

– Mail: 1111 San Felipe Rd. #206, Hollister, CA 95023

– Phone: 831.636.4180

– Online: https://benefitscal.com/

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Smith at helm as sports return to Hollister School District

submitted -
Don Smith said the vibe at Hollister schools is...
Business

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

Staff Report -
San Benito Public Health Services has joined the American...
Business

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand

Michael Moore -
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Smith at helm as sports return to Hollister School District

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County