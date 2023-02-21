good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 21, 2023
State to close local Covid-19 test sites as reported cases decline

OptumServe Hollister site shuttered as of Feb. 23

By: Staff Report
With Covid-19 numbers declining statewide, California’s public health officials continue to phase out now underutilized Covid-19 testing and treatment sites. That includes the Hollister OptumServe testing site, which is slated to close as of Feb. 23, according to San Benito County staff. 

The local site at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3, has previously been the location of Covid-19 and flu testing, as well as the county’s “test-to-treat” program. 

Local OptumServe mobile testing and treatment sites were shut down earlier this month. These facilities had also been underutilized in recent months due to the decrease in Covid-19 cases and severity in San Benito County. The state’s rolling closure of such facilities is also due to the increasing availability of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests for the public, the results of which are not always reported to public health departments. 

The OptumServe sites were an important part of the county’s Covid-19 testing strategy and response, according to county staff. As of Feb. 18, a total of 17,642 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in San Benito County. Currently, there are 22 active cases. A total of 118 people have died and 469 residents have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020. 

Over-the-counter Covid-19 tests are still available to local residents through a number of programs. Anyone who needs to be tested or treated for Covid-19 can contact their primary care provider. 

In addition, over-the-counter tests can be purchased at local pharmacies, while free testing is available through the USPS. Visit special.usps/com/testkits for an order form (limit one order per residential address). 

Furthermore, San Benito Public Health Services will be receiving free Covid-19 tests in the coming weeks. More information will be available soon regarding the availability of free tests through the department, according to county staff.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 and exhibit symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or SESAME CARE telehealth for more information about available medication and treatment. SESAME CARE can be reached online at sesamecare.com/covid

Statewide since the pandemic began, 11,084,818 Californians have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the California Department of Public Health website. There have been 99,960 confirmed deaths by Covid-19 among California residents since the pandemic began. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

