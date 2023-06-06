good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 6, 2023
Article Search
Pictured is the San Benito River at Hospital Road Bridge in Hollister Jan. 5. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

FEMA extends deadline to apply for storm assistance

New cutoff date is July 20

By: Staff Report
14
0

The deadline to apply for direct assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was extended to July 20 for California residents in 12 counties who were impacted by winter storms. 

The extension gives residents in San Benito, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and other impacted counties an extra 45 days to seek assistance. The previous deadline was Monday. 

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in April, and expanded it in May, for counties throughout the state that were impacted by a series of atmospheric river storms that caused widespread flooding and property damage. 

As of last Thursday, more than $33.5 million had been approved for residents in affected counties, including nearly $15 million for direct aid to individuals and households, about $13 million for housing assistance, and about $2 million for other needs assistance, according to FEMA. 

Another $18.7 million was approved for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters and businesses. 

Assistance from FEMA can help impacted residents cover the cost of repairs caused by storm damage, rental assistance if a home is unlivable, and replacement or repair of furniture and clothing lost or damaged. 

Applications are available online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 800.621.3362. 

An accessible, online tutorial provided by the agency is available at youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Trust, family preserve 4,500 acres in south San Benito County

Michael Moore -
The Sans Topo Ranch in San Benito County, which...
Community

Mother, daughter reflect on decades with local schools

submitted -
It’s somewhat improbable that both Julie Maldonado and her...
Community

San Benito investigation leads to felony weapons arrest in Los Banos

Staff Report -
After an investigation that lasted about one year, authorities...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,080FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Trust, family preserve 4,500 acres in south San Benito County

Mother, daughter reflect on decades with local schools