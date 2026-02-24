Rory Dickson, a former teacher in Hollister, remains in custody in San Benito County Jail with no bail and a felony charge of possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Dickson is scheduled for a hearing in San Benito County Superior Court on Feb. 26, and a preliminary hearing on March 2. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dickson on Feb. 12 after initiating an investigation into his alleged possession of child pornography.

After Dickson’s arrest, District Attorney Joel Buckingham’s office charged him with one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. The maximum sentence for the charge is three years in state prison.

Dickson was a sixth grade teacher at Hollister Prep School when he was arrested.

Authorities said they have not found evidence that Dickson had produced any illegal pornographic material or that he committed any crimes at the Hollister Prep campus.

Still, Buckingham said anyone who has information that might be relevant to the investigation should contact the sheriff’s or DA’s office.

“This case is extremely serious for a variety of reasons—particularly given his position,” Buckingham said.

The sheriff’s office said it began the investigation into Dickson after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip indicated that someone in San Benito County was in possession of child pornography.

Deputies identified Dickson as the chief suspect, and obtained a warrant before arresting him at his home, authorities said.