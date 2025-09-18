The spirit of community and celebration was alive at Swank Farms on Sept. 6, as the Baler Education Foundation hosted its 18th annual Baler Fame Fest.

The event welcomed six new inductees into the Baler Hall of Fame, recognizing their professional achievements, community service and lifelong connections to Hollister High School. The inductees were Andrew Barragan (Class of 1989), Adam Breen (‘87), Robin Brown (‘76), Veronica Lezama (‘97); Adrian Ramirez (‘95) and Leila Swanson (‘63).

Foundation chairperson Irma Albright highlighted the inspiring stories and meaningful connections shared at the afternoon celebration. Local historian and Baler Hall of Famer Sandy Lydon noted how the celebration reflected the strength of the Hollister community, bringing generations together in support of education.

The event also featured plaque presentations to the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees: Sofie Flores-Acosta, Manny Leal, Don Marcus, Nick Rabago, Sue Rojcewicz and Kirk Ward.

Andrew Barragan

The Baler Education Foundation raises funds to directly support Hollister High School teachers and students through annual mini-grants. Its efforts are fueled by projects such as the Baler Bricks campaign, which seeks to create a $1 million endowment for lasting educational support, and by the Fame Fest itself—a celebration and fundraiser that unites alumni, families and friends in honoring those who embody the spirit of the Baler tradition.

Andrew Barragan, Class of 1989

A championship coach and dedicated community leader, Barragan has helped continue the success of Hollister High’s softball program. Under his leadership, the Lady Balers captured an undefeated league title, three CCS and the school’s first state championship in 2023, earning recognition as the state team of the year and ranking third nationally.

Beyond athletics, he is the Executive Vice President at Golden Memorial Life Insurance Agency, co-founder of the Barragan Family Diabetes Center, established the Hollister Blackjacks youth softball program and was named San Benito County Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Man of the Year.

Adam Breen, Class of 1987

A teacher, journalist and San Benito High School District’s first Communications Officer, Breen has dedicated more than two decades to helping students find their voice through yearbook, journalism and communications classes. His impact extends to creating the district’s social media and outreach platforms and mentoring student communicators.

Adam Breen

A proud alumnus and longtime faculty member, Breen has been recognized with multiple state and national communications awards, as well as for his contributions to local journalism.

Robin Brown, Class of 1976

Robin Brown

For 42 years, Brown served Hollister High School as a Guidance Technician, shaping the futures of generations of students. A proud lifelong Baler and one of the first female members of FFA at the school, she is remembered most for her compassion, encouragement and ability to inspire students to pursue their passions.

A devoted community volunteer, Brown is also the mother of three daughters—all Baler graduates—and a shining example of loyalty and service.

Veronica Lezama

Veronica Lezama, Class of 1997

Lezama’s life embodies perseverance and leadership. The daughter of farmworkers who worked alongside Cesar Chavez, she rose to become Branch Chief of Regional Planning and Local Development Review for Caltrans. A first-generation college graduate, she has been deeply involved in civic and community work, from mentoring students at Gavilan College to co-chairing the Cesar Chavez Legacy Breakfast and organizing local youth events.

A recipient of the 2025 Si Se Puede Award and a longtime advocate for equity, she credits Hollister High for helping her grow into a confident and service-driven leader.

Adrian Ramirez, Class of 1995

Adrian Ramirez

Ramirez has served Hollister High School District for more than two decades in roles ranging from guidance technician and teacher to principal and Director of Student Services. A former three-sport athlete, he has partnered with countless community organizations, including Rotary, Youth Alliance and the Latino Coalition.

Ramirez reflects on Hollister High as both a student and leader, crediting its teachers and coaches with inspiring his commitment to equity and community service.

Leila Swanson, Class of 1963

For 40 years, Swanson was more than just a school bus driver—she was a trusted guardian, mentor and friend to Hollister students. Known for gifting books to children, supporting special education programs and quietly assisting families in need, her generosity extended far beyond her route.

Leila Swanson

From volunteering at the Baler Gifted Games to throwing out the first pitch at a Baler baseball game, Swanson has been a fixture of the school community. Recognized for her accident-free record and countless acts of kindness, she remains one of the most selfless figures in Baler history.

For more information, to help support scholarship efforts, or to get involved, contact the Baler Education Foundation at ba***************@***il.com.