April 8, 2022
A photo from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office shows a handgun, ski mask and other evidence confiscated during an April 6 traffic stop in Hollister.
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Four arrested on suspicion of gang activity in Hollister

Male juvenile had loaded handgun in waistband, authorities say

By: Staff Report
Police arrested four people—including a juvenile with a handgun—on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang during a traffic stop this week, according to authorities.

About 3pm April 6, a San Benito County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to gang suppression saw a vehicle commit two traffic infractions in the area of San Benito and Third streets, says a press release from the sheriff’s office. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and saw the vehicle was occupied by an adult male driver and three teenage juvenile passengers.

The deputy observed “gang indicia” in the vehicle and called for a second deputy, who arrived minutes later to provide backup support, says the press release.

Ramiro Martin Perez

The occupants of the vehicle did not provide identification, authorities said. Deputies removed the subjects from the vehicle. While searching the occupants, a deputy found a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 handgun in the waistband of one of the juveniles.

The deputy took possession of the weapon and arrested the juvenile, according to authorities.

As the traffic stop concluded, all four occupants of the vehicle were arrested. The adult driver, identified as Ramiro Martin Perez, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The male juvenile with the handgun was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public, police said.

All four subjects were also arrested on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, the press release continues. A knife and ski mask were also recovered from the vehicle.

Authorities think the four subjects “were potentially planning to commit a felonious crime,” and the deputy that conducted the traffic stop interrupted this activity, the press release says.

“Our deputy sheriffs will continue their proactive, aggressive gang intervention and suppression activities,” says the press release.

