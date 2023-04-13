Free Comic Book Day offers something for everyone

Bill’s Bullpen in downtown Hollister is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world that will participate in Free Comic Book Day on May 6.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community,” said Bill Mifsud, owner of Bill’s Bullpen. “Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Bill’s Bullpen on May 6th, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

Bill’s Bullpen is located at 407 Fourth St. Visit the store from 10am-8pm on May 6 for Free Comic Book Day.

Each year, participating stores give away more than six million comic books to fans in an effort to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

This is the 22nd year Bill’s Bullpen plans to celebrate Free Comic Book Day, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. Participants can also take pictures with their favorite superheroes and enter a raffle with prizes.

“With awesome titles like Avengers and Spider-man, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Mifsud said. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

For information, call Bill’s Bullpen at 831.636.1180 or follow the store on Facebook.