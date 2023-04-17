Hollister City Council to consider disciplining Rick Perez

The Hollister City Council tonight will consider disciplining one of its members for alleged violations of the city’s code of ethics and conduct.

Council member Rick Perez is accused of “inappropriate conduct” toward another council member and a San Benito County supervisor during separate interactions with the officials on Sept. 6, 2022.

Council member Rolan Resendiz submitted a formal complaint to then-Mayor Ignacio Velazquez that Perez “acted aggressively and inappropriately toward him” during a closed session city council meeting, according to an investigation report commissioned by the city.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki also filed a complaint with Velazquez, claiming that Perez “spoke unprofessionally” toward Kosmicki during a phone conversation, according to the report compiled by Garon Wyatt Investigative Services.

Upon receipt of these complaints, the City of Hollister commissioned the independent investigation from Wyatt Investigative Services on Dec. 7. The investigation report, which is included in a staff report for the April 17 city council meeting, includes details of the complaints filed by Resendiz and Kosmicki, as well as accounts of interviews by the investigator with witnesses and Perez himself.

The investigation found that Perez “more likely than not…yelled and used profanity while speaking with Kosmicki.” The investigation also sustained the accusation that Perez “used profanity, and acted aggressively and in an intimidating manner toward Resendiz and Velazquez” during the Sept. 6 closed session meeting, according to the report.

In statements to the independent investigator, Perez admitted he “likely yelled and used profanity” during his Sept. 6 interactions with Kosmicki, as well as with Resendiz and other city officials in the closed-door meeting. He denied threatening any of the officials.

At the April 17 council meeting, the council will review and discuss the independent investigation, discuss the options for possible action against Perez and potentially take a vote on possible remedial action, according to the staff report.

The Hollister City Council meeting starts at 6:30pm at City Hall, 375 Fifth Street. The meeting will also be conducted remotely on Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MNOr95ZCQrWzERqd5zRuwQ.