

We live in an era where global news is delivered to our pockets in seconds, yet some are increasingly unaware of what is happening in their own neighborhoods. We can track international elections in real time, but many of us couldn’t name our own local representatives. As we observe National Newspaper Week (Oct. 4-10), it is time to confront a sobering reality: when a town loses its local newspaper, it doesn’t just lose a business—it loses its heartbeat.

Robert Airoldi

Local journalism is not a luxury; it is a vital civic utility. Like clean water, reliable electricity or safe roads, it is something we take for granted until it is gone.

Today, across the United States, hundreds of counties have become “news deserts,” areas with no local news source at all. The consequences of this shift are not abstract. They are measurable, costly and deeply damaging to the fabric of our society.

According to the Northwestern University’s Medill State of Local News Project, there are 213 counties in the United States with zero locally-based news sources.

Consider what happens in communities without a dedicated newsroom. School board meetings go unattended. City budgets pass without independent scrutiny. Local businesses lose a trusted platform to reach customers and neighborhood triumphs go uncelebrated. No stories about upcoming plays, the success of a school’s new initiative or information about local elections.

Statistical research has repeatedly shown that in communities without local news, municipal borrowing costs rise, government efficiency drops and public corruption increases. When no one is watching, the taxpayers pay the price.

Furthermore, the loss of local news directly fuels the polarization tearing at our social fabric. Without a trusted, shared record of local facts, national political narratives fill the vacuum. Neighbors stop talking about local parks or school renovations and start viewing local issues through the toxic lens of national culture wars. Local reporters bring us back to reality. They are the ones who sit through city council sessions so you don’t have to. They track how your tax dollars are spent, ask tough questions of local officials and keep power in check.

But their role is not purely adversarial. Local journalists are also the ones chronicling the high school football game, profiling the new bakery on Main Street and honoring the lives of neighbors in the obituary pages. They write the first draft of our shared history and build the social cohesion that makes a town feel like a community. They show us that we have more in common with our neighbors than national headlines would lead us to believe.

The traditional business model that sustained local printing for a century has broken, but the necessity of the work has never been more urgent. Democracy does not just die in darkness; it dies in complacency.

Supporting local journalism is a direct investment in the accountability, transparency and safety of your own neighborhood. We must protect the institutions that protect our right to know. Whether it is buying a subscription or placing an ad for your business, your engagement matters. If we do not pay attention to our own communities, no one else will. Should you feel so inclined, please subscribe at sanbenito.com/subscribe.