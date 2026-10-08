As San Benito County voters begin to receive their mail-in ballots and election information packets this week, the Free Lance continues to profile candidates for some of the dozens of local races on the Nov. 3 ballot.

This week, our staff profiles candidates for San Benito County Board of Education District 4 and Hollister City Treasurer.

Running for Board District 4 are incumbent Reb Monaco and Ed Schmidt. For Hollister City Treasurer, two names are on the ballot: Jonathan F. Casey and incumbent Gordon A. Machado.

We asked the candidates to submit biographical and candidate statements, which are published here as written by the candidates—with minor edits for clarity and style.

To read previously published candidate profiles, visit the Free Lance website at sanbenito.com.

For more information about the election and the many local races that appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, visit the San Benito County Elections Office’s website at sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov/elections.

Reb Monaco

Candidate for SBC Board of Education, District 4

Reb Monaco

I am an incumbent in the County Board of Education and have served two terms. I have lived in Hollister for 54 years and have a Masters in Education.

During my career in education I have contributed a lot. From teaching to serving on the Board of Education, I know the ins and outs of education. It is my life. I would describe myself as an “educator.”

My main concerns are the impact of AI on education, the mental health challenges facing our young people and the declining enrolment and attendance at our schools.

Ed Schmidt

Candidate for SBC Board of Education, District 4

Ed Schmidt

I grew up on a ranch near Soledad and attended public schools in that area. I attended UC Berkeley, earning two BA degrees. I began my teaching career at Hollister High School.

My wife, Jane Britt, and I have lived in Tres Pinos for 24 years raising our son, Eddie.

I recently retired from the field of education after 34 years, of which 25 were at Hollister High. My experience in education varies widely and has given me opportunities to gather valuable insight.

In addition to being a Spanish teacher, I served as department chair, school site council member, teacher mentor, athletics coach and in other capacities. For nine years, I was an assistant principal working to develop students on a broader level and securing support to teachers and staff.

My experience outside of education has served me well. Officiating high school sports has developed my ability to make determinations in an impartial manner and to be a good listener.

I have served on the Tres Pinos Water district board since 2007 and on the Tres Pinos School board since 2012. These years have taught me not only how to work with a team of leaders to face and solve issues but also how to set both goals and a vision for our local community.

I believe strongly that our board of education needs to develop policy that helps all students succeed in their various endeavors.

My first priority is to assist the county in developing supports for all students to reach their highest potential. These supports should vary and not be limited to assist one type of student.

My next priority is to develop policy to improve initial instruction as well as interventions to fix gaps in learning.

My third priority is to create policy to help our county’s rural schools. These priorities should lead to the continued vitality and success of our county in general.

With a fresh perspective and a sense of duty to elevate the effectiveness of our schools and teachers, I look forward to working with our new county superintendent. I would appreciate your vote.

Jonathan F. Casey

Candidate for Hollister City Treasurer

Jonathan Casey

Jonathan Casey is a Chief Financial Officer with more than 30 years of experience in finance, budgeting, compliance and long-term planning. A longtime Hollister resident, he has served local nonprofit and community organizations and is seeking to bring experienced, independent financial oversight to the office of City Treasurer.

I am running for Hollister City Treasurer because I believe effective financial oversight, transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining public trust and supporting the long-term health of our community.

For more than 30 years, I have worked in finance and executive leadership, including service as a Chief Financial Officer responsible for budgeting, financial reporting, investments, regulatory compliance, internal controls and long-term financial planning.

My professional career has centered on safeguarding organizational assets, maintaining public trust and ensuring that financial information is accurate, understandable and useful for decision makers.

Hollister faces important financial challenges and opportunities. The Treasurer’s role is not to manage city staff or direct daily financial operations. Instead, the Treasurer provides an independent perspective on the stewardship of public funds and serves as an additional layer of accountability on behalf of the voters.

If elected, I will focus on four priorities.

First, transparency. Residents should have access to clear information about the city’s financial condition and the implications of major financial decisions.

Second, accountability. Public funds should be used for their intended purposes, and financial decisions should be evaluated for both their immediate and long-term impacts.

Third, fiscal sustainability. Sound financial planning, adequate reserves and responsible management are essential to protecting future generations from avoidable financial burdens.

Fourth, pursuing outside funding opportunities. State and federal grants can help support infrastructure, water projects, public safety and other community needs while reducing pressure on local taxpayers and ratepayers.

I have spent more than 20 years as part of the Hollister community and have been active in local nonprofit and community organizations. My goal as City Treasurer is to help ensure that public funds are managed responsibly, financial information is transparent and understandable and Hollister remains on a path toward long-term fiscal stability.

Gordon A. Machado

Candidate for Hollister City Treasurer

Gordon Machado

Hollister native. Business owner for over 50 years. Previously: Colonial Cleaners. Current: Rustic Turtle Embroidery. Property owner, both commercial and residential.

I am currently the City Treasurer and up for re-election. Previously served 12 years on the Hollister City Council, 12 Years on the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Board of Directors and currently on the Gavilan College Bond oversight committee, which includes the New Hollister campus and the additions to the Gilroy campus.

I always end up on the Finance Committees. The City Finance Department, of 14 employees, is led by a Certified Public Accountant. Each employee has a specific area of knowledge, with final oversight of the CPA/Director.