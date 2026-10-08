For families looking for a day filled with pumpkins, games, animals and plenty of fall fun, the 21-acre Swank Farms in Hollister has become a destination that draws visitors from throughout the region.

On Oct. 3, as the day started somewhat cool but promised to become much hotter, families made their way to the farm to enjoy a long list of attractions, offering a reminder that places like Swank Farms provide more than just a seasonal outing. They give families a chance to spend time together outdoors, create memories and experience a bit of the agricultural character that makes San Benito County unique.

There was something for just about everyone, from animals waiting to be fed and giant jumpers to Slide Mountain and the rolling wheel. Visitors could experience the pumpkin cannon and pumpkin slingshot, make their way through the Spookley corn maze or stroll through the sunflower field. And, of course, there were plenty of pumpkins to admire along the way.

The Lewis family—Hunter, 10, Hudson, 9, and Jesse, 9, from Seaside—spent the day exploring the farm and taking in all the attractions. It was their third time visiting Swank Farms.

Miguel Jimenez and his family traveled from Santa Cruz for their second visit, returning to enjoy the farm’s assortment of activities.

“There’s so much to do,” Jimenez said. “We’re looking forward to the pumpkin catapult.”

The Reyes family—Ramon, Nancy Mendoza and their 7-year-old daughter, Noelani—also made the trip, bringing along their long-haired Chihuahua, Pixie.

“We’re excited about the rolling wheel and feeding the goats,” Ramon said.

For Hollister, having an attraction that draws families from Seaside, Santa Cruz and other communities throughout the Central Coast is a welcome boost to the local visitor economy. Those families aren’t simply visiting a pumpkin patch; they’re spending time in the community, supporting a local farm and discovering what San Benito County has to offer.

And for the families themselves, the appeal is pretty simple: pumpkins, animals, outdoor activities and a chance to enjoy a fall day together.

As Hunter’s one-word assessment, when asked what he liked best about the place, made clear sometimes the best family outings don’t require much explanation.

“Everything!” he enthusiastically said.

Salinas residents Ramon Reyes, Nancy Mendoza and Noelani, 7, with their dog Pixie, pose for a photo Oct. 3 at Swank Farm. Photo: Robert Airoldi