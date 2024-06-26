Gary Byrne, the longtime CEO of the Community Foundation for San Benito County, has stepped down from his role with the local nonprofit organization, the Community Foundation announced this week.

Byrne’s decision comes with a mix of emotions for the local organization, which bids farewell to a “visionary leader who has left an indelible mark on our community,” says a press release from the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Byrne led the local foundation for 22 years.

Gary Byrne

“Gary’s impact on the Community Foundation for San Benito County cannot be overstated,” said foundation board Chair Chang So. “His leadership has been instrumental in guiding us through times of growth and challenge, and his legacy will continue to shape our work for years to come. We are profoundly grateful for his vision, his dedication, and his unwavering commitment to making San Benito County a better place for all.”

Under Byrne’s stewardship, the Community Foundation has become a cornerstone of support and philanthropy in San Benito County. Throughout his tenure, Gary has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to inspire others and foster collaboration.

His inclusive leadership style has brought together individuals, organizations and stakeholders from all walks of life, creating a strong and vibrant network of support for our community, says the press release.

“As we embark on this transition, the Board of Directors expresses its deepest gratitude to Gary for his years of service and leadership,” the press release continues. “We are confident that the foundation he has laid will serve as a strong and enduring legacy, inspiring us to continue striving for excellence in all that we do.

“On behalf of the entire Community Foundation for San Benito County, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Gary Byrne for his outstanding contributions, his unwavering dedication, and his profound impact on our community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and look forward to honoring his legacy as we continue our mission to build a brighter future for San Benito County.”