The Board of Directors of the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County announced this week that Renee Wells is retiring from her position as Executive Director of the EDC. Wells’ last official day will be June 28.

Wells has served as the EDC’s executive officer since July 2021, when she was hired during the Covid-19 pandemic, says a press release from the EDC. “Since her hiring, she has brought stability, leadership, strategic thinking and coalition building not only to the EDC, but to the greater business community of San Benito County,” says the release.

Wells has been instrumental in various key initiatives, including the development of the Hollister Airport and local business retention efforts. She helped the EDC secure an $80,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration to update San Benito County’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the period 2023-2027, says the press release.

Before coming to the EDC, she spent 26 years as grants and contracts manager for the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and managed a large portfolio of residential and commercial properties in San Benito, Salinas and Monterey counties.

The EDC will be undergoing changes in its operations following Wells’ retirement. Due to the conclusion of long-term funding from the County of San Benito and the City of Hollister in June 2024, the EDC will not be hiring a new executive director at this time.

The organization will operate as an all-volunteer board while continuing its mission to support economic vitality in San Benito County.

The EDC will be closing its downtown office effective June 30, but can be reached by email at [email protected].