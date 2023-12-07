good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 7, 2023
Article Search
gavilan college juvenile justice program
Gavilan College’s Annette Gutierrez (from left), Noah Lystrup and Susan Sweeney were part of the team that submitted a successful grant application that netted the college $1.5 million for its Juvenile Justice program. Contributed photo
FeaturedNewsSchools

Gavilan College awarded $1.5M to create juvenile justice program

Grant to fund services for students in juvenile hall, continuation schools

By: Staff Report
60
0

Gavilan College was awarded $1.5 million to create a program to serve students in juvenile detention.

The funds, awarded by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, will create the “Gavilan College Higher Aspirations Juvenile Justice Program” over the next five years, a part of the Rising Scholars Network, beginning in January.  

The college’s goal is to expand its Higher Aspirations Program to serve juveniles in Santa Clara and San Benito counties in three areas:   

1. Academic course offerings within detention centers and alternative high schools 

2. Transition into campus programming 

3. Access to services providing basic needs such as food, transportation, shelter, books and mental health support  

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila said. “This grant is an investment from California to use higher education to mitigate the impacts of mass incarceration. Gavilan College has the unique opportunity to lead the state’s efforts in helping reduce recidivism, change lives and build stronger communities. These are perfect examples of our equity efforts in action.” 

Gavilan intends to help students through case management, personal, academic and career counseling, access to internships and apprenticeship opportunities, peer mentoring, in-person, online, and hybrid academic course/program offerings, and direct support services. 

The college will work with continuation schools and juvenile halls in both counties. 

“The project came to fruition because of the collaboration of dedicated individuals in Student Services and Academic Affairs who are committed to the success of youth in our community,” said Gavilan’s Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services Renee Craig-Marius. “I want to acknowledge the team who worked on and submitted the winning grant application: Annette Gutierrez, Director of Basic Needs; Susan Sweeney, Dean of Career Education Workforce and Educational Partnerships; Noah Lystrup, Dean of Student Learning, Equity, Success for Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; and Lelannie Mann, Interim Director Community Education and Career Pathways.”

The funds will be used to develop a program structure, hire a full-time staff member dedicated to the Juvenile Justice program, provide support to the Higher Aspirations Counselor/Coordinator, and scale the peer mentor program.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

A holiday tradition: San Benito Oriana Chorale returns to Mission San Juan Bautista

For many, the San Benito Oriana Chorale’s holiday concerts...
Community

Balers shoot for the top

Hollister girls basketball is on a roll and they...
Business

County broadband plan addresses equitable access

Study finds 5% of San Benito is disproportionately underserved

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

A holiday tradition: San Benito Oriana Chorale returns to Mission San...

Balers shoot for the top