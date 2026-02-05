Gavilan College is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Science Alive, a long-running program that introduces middle school students to hands-on science through interactive labs and experiments.

Founded in 2001, Science Alive has served more than 5,000 students from South Santa Clara and San Benito counties, Gavilan College officials said in a press release. The program invites students to spend a Saturday on campus exploring science by building, testing, observing and asking questions—often for the first time in a college lab setting.

Science Alive is supported by Gavilan College faculty, STEM students and community volunteers who guide students through activities designed to spark curiosity and confidence in science learning.

As part of its 25th anniversary year, Science Alive will host a Spring 2026 session on March 7, offering hands-on workshops in areas such as chemistry, biology, engineering and scientific problem-solving. Registration is open to local middle school students, with fee waivers available.

“For 25 years, Science Alive has shown students that science is something you do, not just something you read about,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, President/Superintendent of Gavilan College. “That experience matters, especially for students who may not otherwise have access to hands-on science opportunities.”

The 25th anniversary highlights the program’s lasting role in connecting young students and families to Gavilan College and encouraging early interest in science and higher education.

More information about Science Alive and Spring 2026 registration is available at gavilan.edu/events/sciencealive/.