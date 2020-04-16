good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 16, 2020
Gilroy man dies in Hollister collision

Motorcyclist struck by semi truck

By: Staff Report
A 28-year-old Gilroy man died in a vehicle collision near Hollister after a semi truck ran a red light April 15, according to police.

About 10:18am, a 2010 Kenworth semi was traveling westbound on Highway 156, toward the intersection of Highway 25, at about 55 mph, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol. At the same time, a Gilroy man was riding a 2009 Piaggio motorcycle southbound on Highway 25, approaching the intersection of Highway 156.

For an unknown reason, the semi truck—driven by a 48-year-old Modesto man, entered into the intersection against a red traffic light, according to CHP. The truck collided with the motorcycle, which had entered the intersection with a green light.

The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, police said. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

The collision is under investigation, according to CHP. Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at (408) 848-2324.

Staff Report

